Pashupati Paras to attend Chirag Paswan's mega event on his father's death anniversary

Chirag Paswan has invited top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 22:24 ist
Pashupati Kumar Paras. Credit: PTI File Photo

LJP leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday said he will attend an event organised by his nephew and party leader Chirag Paswan to mark the first death anniversary of his father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on September 12.

Speaking to PTI, Paras said he was "glad" that Chirag Paswan recently visited his residence and invited him to the event.

"I will definitely attend the event on September 12. It is an event to mark the death anniversary of my elder brother (Ram Vilas Paswan). There is no question of not attending it. Whatever I am today, it is because of the blessing of my elder brother. Though I have blessings of the prime minister (Narendra Modi) as well," he said, when asked if he would attend the event in Patna.

Also read: Bihar's political temperature rises as Chirag Paswan meets Tejashwi Yadav

Chirag Paswan, who has invited top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to the event, had gone to his uncle's residence in Delhi on Tuesday to personally invite him to the programme.

Until now, there was much speculation as to whether Paras would attend the event being organised by Chirag Paswan or not as the latter is embroiled in a bitter dispute with Paras to claim the legacy of his late father.

When asked if his decision to attend the September 12 event in Patna would somehow lead to ending of his differences with Chirag Paswan, Paras said, "Politics is one thing and the family matter is another. They are two different things." 

