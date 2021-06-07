Flyers hurt amidst severe turbulence in Vistara flight

Passengers injured as Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit severe turbulence just before landing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 20:26 ist
The aircraft encountered severe turbulence just 15 minutes before landing. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A few passengers of Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata flight were injured on Monday as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence just 15 minutes before landing, the airline said.

"Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on June 7 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing," Vistara's spokesperson said in a statement. 

"According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata," the spokesperson added. 

The spokesperson said the airline is saddened by this unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured. 

"We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest," the spokesperson mentioned.

