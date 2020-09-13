Passing away of Raghuvansh Singh tragic: Prez Kovind

Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

Terming the passing away of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said "Raghuvansh Babu" was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India.

The 74-year-old former Union rural development minister died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here.

“The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers,”Kovind tweeted.

Ram Nath Kovind

