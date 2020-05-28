Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2020, 10:40 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 10:43 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, which sells consumer products and ayurvedic remedies, has joined the race to find COVID-19 cure, according to a report by Moneycontrol

Patanjali Ayurved, one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India, said it has launched clinical trials on humans to find a cure for COVID-19 after receiving regulatory approvals.

"We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure," Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali, is quoted as saying in the report. 

According to the reports, Patanjali started clinical trials in Indore and in Jaipur after it secured permission last week.

Patanjali's entry into the race is unusual as only big Pharma companies were leading the hunt for a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic so far.

