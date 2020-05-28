Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, which sells consumer products and ayurvedic remedies, has joined the race to find COVID-19 cure, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Patanjali Ayurved, one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India, said it has launched clinical trials on humans to find a cure for COVID-19 after receiving regulatory approvals.

"We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure," Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali, is quoted as saying in the report.

According to the reports, Patanjali started clinical trials in Indore and in Jaipur after it secured permission last week.

Patanjali's entry into the race is unusual as only big Pharma companies were leading the hunt for a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic so far.