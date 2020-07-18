Patanjali restrained from using ‘Coronil’ brand name

Coronil, which was claimed as a cure for Covid-19 infection by Patanjali Ayurved Limited, has landed in yet another controversy. The Madras High Court has restrained the company promoted by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev from using the trademark Coronil after objection from a city-based firm.

Justice C V Karthikeyan passed an interim order restraining Patanjali from using the name ‘Coronil’ till July 30. The order was passed on a petition filed by Chennai-based Arudra Engineering Private Limited which claims that 'Coronil' is a trademark owned by it since 1993.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The company, while making a case against Patanjali for using its trademark name, said its clients include public sector undertaking (PSUs) like the Indian Oil and BHEL. Arudra Engineering also produced sales bills of its products to bolster its claim that the name ‘Coronil’ has been in existence for about three decades.

Patanjali launched Coronil last month, claiming that it was a cure for coronavirus, but the Centre said it has not given any certificate in this regard. The company then changed its stance saying it was just an immunity booster and not a cure for the infection caused by Covid-19.

"Currently, our right over the trademark is valid till 2027," the company said in its petition.