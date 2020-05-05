Patkar demands aid from PM-CARES Fund for stranded labourers

Patkar demands aid from PM-CARES for stranded labourers

PTI
PTI, Barwani ,
  • May 05 2020, 02:44 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 02:44 ist
Patkar demanded that aid be provided for the labourers from the PM Cares Fund. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Activist Medha Patkar on Monday held a protest in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh demanding immediate resolution of the problems faced by labourers stranded due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Patkar alleged that the restrictions were imposed without any planning and that there was no coordination between states and the Centre.

"The labourers left their homes without taking their salaries. They should be given foodgrains for their survival, if not free then at a nominal cost.

"They are walking helplessly on national highways. They are not accommodated on trucks carrying produce of their labour. The arrangements made for the students should have been done for the labourers also, but this country lacks such simple understanding," she said.

Patkar demanded that aid be provided for the labourers from the PM Cares Fund.

She appealed to social organisations to take up this matter by staging non-violent protests. 

