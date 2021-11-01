Pawan Kapoor new envoy of India to Russia

Kapoor, who joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1990, will succeed D B Venkatesh Varma

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pawan Kapoor, New Delhi’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the new ambassador of India to Russia.

Kapoor, who joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1990, will succeed D B Venkatesh Varma in Moscow. Varma retired recently after a 33-year-long career in the IFS.

Sunjay Sudhir, who was till recently India’s High Commissioner to Maldives, has been appointed as the next envoy of New Delhi to Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday. Sudir, who joined the IFS in 1993, will succeed Kapoor.

Dinesh K Patnaik, presently Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Spain.

