Bansal gets additional charge of AICC treasurer

Pawan Kumar Bansal gets additional charge of AICC treasurer

The post that was occupied by Ahmed Patel, who passed away earlier this week

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Nov 28 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 20:33 ist
Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal. Credit: Facebook (PawanKumarBansal)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday picked veteran leader Pawan Kumar Bansal as the AICC treasurer, a post that was occupied by Ahmed Patel, who passed away earlier this week.

A former Railway Minister, 72-year-old Bansal is known to keep a low profile and considered close to the Congress president.

“Congress President has assigned the additional responsibility of AICC Treasurer to Pawan Kumar Bansal, in-charge administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Bansal, a four-term Lok Sabha member, was given the charge of Administration, succeeding nonagenarian Motilal Vora Patel, 71, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Gurugram following Covid-19 complications.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AICC
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Pawan Bansal
Ahmed Patel
K C Venugopal

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

 