Pawan Kumar Bansal gets additional charge of AICC treasurer

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday picked veteran leader Pawan Kumar Bansal as the AICC treasurer, a post that was occupied by Ahmed Patel, who passed away earlier this week.

A former Railway Minister, 72-year-old Bansal is known to keep a low profile and considered close to the Congress president.

“Congress President has assigned the additional responsibility of AICC Treasurer to Pawan Kumar Bansal, in-charge administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Bansal, a four-term Lok Sabha member, was given the charge of Administration, succeeding nonagenarian Motilal Vora Patel, 71, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Gurugram following Covid-19 complications.