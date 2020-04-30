Sharad Pawar condoles Rishi Kapoor's death

Pawar condoles Rishi Kapoor's death, calls him versatile actor

PTI,
  • Apr 30 2020, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 12:35 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed grief over veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death, saying the Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic artist.

The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital.

"Saddened to know about the sad demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic actor. My sincere condolences to Kapoor family, Pawar tweeted.

Pawar's daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Chintu, as Kapoor was fondly called.

She said Kapoor was a highly talented and acclaimed actor and a very fine human being and friend.

My Deepest Condolences to Neetu, Ranbir, Daboo, Rima, Chimpu and the rest of the Kapoor family. RIP Chintu, you will be missed, Sule said on the micro-blogging site.

Rishi Kapoor, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda.

