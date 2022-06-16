Pawar-ful programme for Gautam Adani in Baramati

Adani’s engagements in Baramati included inauguration of a science park at the Agricultural Development Trust

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 19:56 ist

The Pawar family hosted on Thursday billionaire Gautam Adani at Baramati in Pune—the Pawars’ bastion and nerve-centre of social and political activities.

Adani, founder of Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, shared a stage with Nationalist Congress Party founder-president Sharad Pawar, one of the senior-most politicians in India during the day.

The entire Pawar clan, including the octogenarian’s nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, and his grand-nephew Rohit Pawar were present for the day-long engagement. In fact, Rohit, who is the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, received Adani at the airport and drove the Adani conglomerate head himself to the venue.

Baramati, located over a 100 km from Pune city, is known for its agriculture, industries and social initiatives. The Pawar family has been representing Baramati in state and central legislative bodies—Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha—for about 55 years, a record of sorts in Indian politics. Ajit is an MLA from Baramati, while Supriya is a Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. The NCP founder, too, has represented Baramati, both as an MLA and an MP.

 

