Pawar meets LS Speaker to revoke disqualification of Lakshadweep MP

Pawar meets Birla over Lakshadweep MP disqualification

As the court suspended the conviction and sentence of the MP and hence we appealed to the honourable speaker to consider the matter, Pawar said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 18:09 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to revoke the disqualification of party's Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal whose conviction has been suspended by the Kerala High Court.

Pawar said, "As the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of the former Lakshadweep MP and hence we appealed to the honourable speaker to consider the matter of suspension."

He said that he met with the Lok Sabha speaker and requested him to revoke the disqualification of the NCP's MP.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will consider the Kerala High Court order, which suspended the conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case, and take action in accordance with the law.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Faizal, submitted before a bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph that the by-election cannot go on as the high court has suspended the conviction of his client.

Faizal's conviction had resulted in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The bypoll was announced by the EC after Faizal was disqualified following his conviction in the case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the EC, contended before the bench, also comprising B.V. Nagarathna, that the action will be taken in accordance with law against the backdrop of the high court order.

