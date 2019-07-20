Pb: Ghaggar river continues to flow above danger mark

Thousands of acres of agriculture fields and nearby areas continue to remain submerged in deep waters of the Ghaggar river in Punjab’s Sangrur following a wide breach in the embankment of the river.

The river has been running above the danger mark because of heavy rainfall over the last few days in its catchment areas.

Despite teams of the NDRF, Army and the local administration working hard to plug the breach, residents say the breach has only widened in the last couple of days. The possibility of the breach being completely plugged will happen once the water recedes.

The administration claims the breach area has been plugged by about 15-20 feet, even as the breach is at least four times more in width. Major part of the breach is at Phulad village in Moonak area in Sangrur. Residents blame the authorities concerned for lapses that led to the breach. Over 6000 acres of fields have been submerged in water. In case the water does not recede, it is feared that the water may enter residential areas.

Till about a week ago, Punjab was deficit in rainfall. With incessant rainfall in several parts of the state leading to severe water-logging, Punjab now has received surplus rainfall. Farmers have been assured compensation by the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar who visited the area.