PCI asks Centre to treat journalists who died due to coronavirus as 'Covid-19 warriors'

Shemin Joy
  • Dec 03 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 20:31 ist

The Press Council of India has urged the Centre to include journalists, who succumbed to Covid-19, in the category of 'Covid-19 warriors' like doctors and others and provide them with the same benefits.

Press Council Secretary Anupama Bhatnagar has written to the Union Information and Broadcasting as well as states after the Council passed a resolution in this regard.

The Press Council also directed the Centre and states to include journalists in Group Insurance schemes in the line of the schemes already made by the Haryana Government.

“The Council recommends to the Central Government to include the journalists, who died due to Covid-19, in the category of Covid warriors like the doctors and others and confer them with the same benefits,” the letter said.

The Centre had announced Rs 50 lakh as compensation to two doctors and others who are fighting the epidemic.

The Press Association along with Indian Journalists Union, Indian News cameraman Association and National Union of Journalists had earlier submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare journalists as Covid-19 warriors.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also had echoed similar sentiments in his address to media, the Press Association said in a statement.

Press Council of India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Journalist

