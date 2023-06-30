PDP leader booked for sending sexually coloured messages to woman journalist

Kerala police have registered a case against a state leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly sending messages containing sexually coloured remarks to a woman journalist who messaged him seeking details of the ailing party chairman, Abdul Nasar Madani.

Police registered the case against Nissar Methar, the General Secretary of the PDP, on June 29 after a TV journalist approached them with the complaint.

"We have registered a case under sections 354 A (1) (4) and 354 D (1) (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act. Further actions will be taken soon," a police officer told PTI.

In her complaint, the woman journalist said she had sought details of the health condition of Madani, who has been admitted to a private hospital here, but in response, the accused sent sexually coloured texts.

The woman has also submitted screenshots and other details of the messages sent by the leader.

Section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

Meanwhile, Section 354 A (1) (4) of the IPC says, making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment, section 354 D (1) (1) deals with stalking.

Madani, who is a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, reached the city on June 26 after the Supreme Court allowed him to enter his home state to visit his ailing father.

However, on the way to his village in Kollam district, in an ambulance, Madani complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.