PDP leader’s guard shot dead by militants in Kashmir

A personal security officer (PSO) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cousin Sajad Mufti was shot dead by unidentified militants in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Reports said that the PSO Farooq Ahmad was standing guard outside a Masjid in Baba Mohalla area of Bijbehara, 48 kms from here, when he was shot at by the militants. Mufti was offering prayers at the masjid when the attack took place.

An official said that Ahmad, a resident of Dirpora Khiram, was rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara where he was declared dead on arrival.

Unconfirmed reports said that the militants also decamped with service rifle of the slain cop.

Reports said soon after the incident, security forces rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants. The attack came at a time when the militants are on run due to the relentless operations by the security forces. Nearly 130 militants, including top commanders, have been eliminated by the security forces this year.