Peace along border essential for ties with China, says India

India on Thursday reminded China’s new Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, that his nation must adhere to the bilateral agreements and refrain from unilaterally trying to change the status quo along the disputed boundary for overall development of the relations between the two nations.

“You are aware of India’s long-standing position – that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, said, adding, “So too is the observance of bilateral agreements and refraining from unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the boundary.”

Bagchi was replying to a question on New Delhi’s reaction to an article written by Qin, who recently replaced Wang Yi as the foreign minister of China.

Qin was Beijing’s envoy to Washington DC till recently. He wrote an op-ed article in a magazine published in the United States just before returning to Beijing and taking up his new assignment.

He subtly made an attempt to redefine the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations.