India reminds China to adhere status quo along LAC

Peace along border essential for ties with China, says India

Bagchi was replying to a question on New Delhi’s reaction to an article written by Qin, who recently replaced Wang Yi as the foreign minister of China

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 00:47 ist

India on Thursday reminded China’s new Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, that his nation must adhere to the bilateral agreements and refrain from unilaterally trying to change the status quo along the disputed boundary for overall development of the relations between the two nations.

“You are aware of India’s long-standing position – that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, said, adding, “So too is the observance of bilateral agreements and refraining from unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the boundary.”

Read | Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China and Thailand, says official

Bagchi was replying to a question on New Delhi’s reaction to an article written by Qin, who recently replaced Wang Yi as the foreign minister of China.

Qin was Beijing’s envoy to Washington DC till recently. He wrote an op-ed article in a magazine published in the United States just before returning to Beijing and taking up his new assignment.

He subtly made an attempt to redefine the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qin Gang
Arindam Bagchi
India News
China
India-China relations

What's Brewing

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

 