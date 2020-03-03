Peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

Unity prerequisite for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 03 2020, 11:32am ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 11:32am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive to attend the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need for peace, harmony and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country's development .

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet, Modi asked the party MPs to take lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country.

He said political interests are "supreme" for some parties but for the BJP, "national interest is above everything".

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of communal violence in Delhi which claimed more than 40 lives.

The Opposition has sought to corner the Modi government on the violence in the national Capital. 

