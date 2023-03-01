Pee Row: DGCA to not reconsider AI pilot's suspension

Pee Row: DGCA to not reconsider suspension of Air India pilot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules.

The DGCA had suspended the pilot who operated the New York-Delhi flight where a passenger allegedly urinated on a woman, for three months.

The decision was challenged by the pilot and unions.

 

Air India
DGCA
India News

