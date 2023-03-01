Pee Row: DGCA to not reconsider suspension of Air India pilot

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules.
The DGCA had suspended the pilot who operated the New York-Delhi flight where a passenger allegedly urinated on a woman, for three months.
The decision was challenged by the pilot and unions.
