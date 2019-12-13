People affected in cyclone Fani to get 150 houses

A private engineering services company will build 150 disaster-resilient houses for people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha's Puri district and will also provide skill development training to them, officials said on Friday.

Puri District Collector Balwant Singh along with CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) Keshab Panda laid the foundation stone for construction of the dwelling units under project Neelachala on Thursday, they said.

As a part of the Project Neelachala, LTTS will also provide skill development programmes for residents in various construction activities. The training provided by LTTS will ensure the affected people have an additional means of livelihood in the longer run, Panda said.

"The people of Odisha have shown immense strength and resilience in recovering from the after-effects of cyclone Fani. This initiative undertaken by L&T Technology Services is a welcome step since rebounding from such a massive natural calamity requires a contribution from all including the business community," said the Puri collector.

Panda said: "As a leading engineering enterprise, contribution to the betterment of the society is in our DNA. What makes Project Neelachala a unique CSR initiative is that in addition to providing shelters to those in need, the training that L&T Technology Services imparts as a part of this program enables the beneficiaries to attain financial independence."

Habitat for Humanity India is L&T Technology Services construction partner for the Project Neelachala.

Cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri in Odisha on May 3 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm. At least 64 people died and 5,56,000 houses and huts were damaged and 148,663 hectare of cropland affected by the storm.

