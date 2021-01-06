People have rejected Opposition's 'lies and hypocrisy': BJP

The BJP said on Wednesday that people have rejected the opposition's politics of "lies and hypocrisy", as it cited the recent Karnataka gram panchayat poll results to assert that voters have put their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that opposition parties have been trying to incite groups of citizens as he referred to farmers' protest against three agri laws and also the earlier agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Noting that he is speaking in the context of a string of elections in the southern state, he said the BJP has been winning them, be it assembly bypolls or MLC elections or the recent rural body polls.

This "overwhelming" mandate in favour of the BJP against some opposition parties' politics of "lies and hypocrisy" shows people's trust in the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said.

People have backed the measures taken by the central government for the agriculture sector, he claimed.

The BJP leader added the government is sincere in its talks with farmer unions to end their protests and said commitment to farmers is an "article of faith" for the party.

Over 55.4 per cent gram panchayats in the state are BJP-supported and 53 per cent members are BJP supporters, he claimed.

This result has come against the backdrop of opposition parties' "falsehoods" to mislead farmers, he said.

Since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party has won 14 of 17 assembly bypolls and emerged victor in all four MLC seat elections, he said.

Amid protests by farmers, thousands of whom have been agitating at the Delhi borders, and opposition parties' support to them, the BJP has cited results in a number of elections across the country to assert that the farm laws enjoy support from a vast majority of farmers.

Chandrasekhar said the message people of the country have given time and again is they want development and governance and trust Modi.