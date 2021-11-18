People in BJP for money more than work, alleges TMC-turned-BJP leader

Prabir Ghosal, an erstwhile Trinamool-MLA who had joined the BJP before the state assembly elections, has taken the party by surprise by writing a critical editorial piece against its leaders and cadres in Jago Bangla, Trinamool’s mouthpiece.

Titled 'Keno BJP kora Jaina' (Why one can’t be in the BJP), the article alleges the absence of coordination in the BJP and targets its regional leadership. Ghosal narrates his experience starting when the party’s list of candidates for the elections was declared and claims that a section of the BJP supporters in the region couldn’t accept his candidacy.

Ghosal claimed that the BJP has numerous offshoot organisations, over 60, and post-holders, all of them, consider themselves as leaders, and there’s no worker. “The number of people who want money is more than those who want to work,” the write-up alleges.

The leader also claims that he was expected to make stay and travel arrangements for the leaders who came over from the Hindi heartland (for campaigns). Ghosal, after having failed to win the election after contesting from Hooghly district’s Uttarpara constituency, has been away from active political involvement all these months.

“I have written what I observed at the time of elections. There are no people to work (in the party), and if there are people, they lack leadership qualities. In the 60 frontal organisations (associated with the party) everybody is a leader,” Ghosal told Deccan Herald. “Nobody from the party contacted me after the elections, not even the state leaders. There were some organisational issues in Trinamool because of which I had left the party. Now, those issues have also been solved,” he added. Ghosal, however, refused to comment if he was heading back to his old party.

Shamik Bhattacharya, the chief spokesperson for state BJP, told Deccan Herald that the party isn’t concerned about such writing. “What happened, happened before the people. If one has to leave, one may malign. The party is not worried, nor is it significant to common people,” he said.

