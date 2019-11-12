‘People must engage with govts to save ecology’

Madhav Dhananjaya Gadgil, Indian ecologist and the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, was the chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), which later came to be known as the Gadgil Commission. He submitted a report (Madhav Gadgil Committee report) in 2011, marking around 64% of the Western Ghats region as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). Excerpts from an interview.

During the recent floods and landslides, people and media kept highlighting that takeaways from your report weren't followed which led to disaster. What specific measure would have helped?

The whole environmental degradation that has been going on is likely to lead to increased erosion, landslides and so on has been evident for a long time. In our report, we had suggested that in certain areas now, certain kinds of interferences would be very undesirable. And they should be stopped. We had mentioned that specific conservation and development measures should be decided upon by the people at the ground level.

What the government and other vested interests were to suppress all of this mention of any involvement of people in this kind of democratic decision-making process. And they created the impression that we were giving a sort of rigid recommendations of ecological sensitivity. People are now beginning to see. It is unfortunate that there had to be such large-scale disasters before people began accepting it. But that is the fact.

Unregulated tourism is partially blamed for the disaster in Kodagu in these two years...

All things should be in moderation. Tourism is certainly an important sector of the economy. But allowing it to grow without any kind of restraint especially in terms of how it is affecting the land and vegetation, water resources and allowing unlimited, undisciplined growth is not feasible and it can't go on.

Are environment campaigns losing hope?

Many campaigns end up in protests and court cases. People should be involved in decision-making. 73rd and 74th amendments to the constitution open up these possibilities. And then there is an excellent biological diversity act that also opens up further possibilities. The forest rights act has opened up possibilities of citizen initiative and constructive action.

What is your view about the Yettinahole project? Why are governments now keen on water diversion projects?

Local people particularly did not want the Yettinahole project. Large-scale engineering projects generate a lot of money and unfortunately, there is a lot of evidence of mismanagement and corruption. Therefore they are very popular with governments.

When people get angry, people throw people out. But regretfully, the other group which comes in again tries to indulge in the same kind of practice. This is the difficulty. People should get involved in the governance which many of these acts make possible.

What is the way forward for us now? Microlevel efforts or policy-level changes?

People have to realise that there will be no policy-level initiatives in the direction they want. It has to be a gradual build-up of pressure from below. The governments will not respond positively. They have never done so far and increasingly less so now.