People of Bihar reaffirmed their solidarity for NDA: Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday lauded the NDA alliance in Bihar for posting a victory in the recently concluded assembly elections,saying people of the eastern state have reaffirmed their solidarity for the coalition.

The chief minister also said good governance leads to progressive state. DMK president M K Stalin too "heartily" congratulated Nitish Kumar on being re-elected to serve as chief minister of Bihar.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), returned to power in the state with a slender majority, securing 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly.

The opposition Grand Alliance, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav put up a tough fight in the Bihar Assembly polls 2020 managing to clinch 110 Assembly segments.

Taking to the micro blogging site, Tamil Nadu CM tweeted, "Good governance leads to progressive state. People of Bihar have reaffirmed their solidarity for NDA alliance. My hearty congratulations for NDA alliance in the state.

Best wishes for the People of Bihar." Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Stalin, too in a tweet said, "Hearty congratulations to @NitishKumar for being re-elected to serve as Chief Minister of Bihar."

On behalf of the DMK, he conveyed his best wishes to Nitish Kumars government to lead Bihar on the path of equitable, just and inclusive development. Stalin however claimed that the conduct of elections during COVID-19 is testament to the resoluteness of our democracy. "Nevertheless, allegations of malpractice raised by Mahagathbandan leaders are deeply concerning.

The hope of every Indian that elections are free, fair and impartial must not belied," he said. In another tweet, he said, "the remarkable performance of RJD to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar inspires confidence in our democracy.

I wholeheartedly congratulate @yadavtejashwi for leading the RJD. On behalf of DMK, I wish him and RJD a bright future."