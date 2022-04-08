People now visit Goa for beaches and cuisine, says DGP

People visit Goa not for drugs now, but for beaches and cuisine, says new state DGP

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 12:04 ist

Goa's new Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh has said that people visit the coastal state not for drugs anymore, but for its beaches, cuisine and culture. Singh, who took charge as the DGP on Thursday replacing IPS officer Indradev Shukla, also said that he does not want people to remember Goa for drugs.

"Now, people don't come to Goa in search of drugs. They instead pay a visit to the state for its natural beauty, beaches, local cuisine, culture, music, etc. Culture and food have been developed as the new USP (unique selling proposition) of Goa," Singh said in the first press conference after taking over the charge.

A lot has been done by the Goa police in the past to control the drug menace in the state, he said. "We do not want people to remember Goa for drugs. Action against the drug trade has been a priority not only for me but for my predecessors as well," he added.

Every policeman is trying his best to curb the drug menace and the fight will continue even in the future utilising all the available resources, Singh said. The drug cartels work "intelligently", due to which coordinated efforts of various agencies are required to control them. "If you consider the situation in the past, I would say that we have been able to make a dent on narcotic suppliers," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Goa
DGP
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

 