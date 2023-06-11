People were angry with govt at Centre before 2014, now they can see India's progress: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India's reputation around the world has improved in the last nine years and the people of the country can see its progress unlike before 2014 when there was mistrust and anger towards the then dispensation at the Centre.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who arrived in Varanasi on a two-day tour, said that drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the local MP, "tiffin meetings" are being organised in all assembly segments of the state to create a sense of belonging among the BJP workers.

Addressing BJP workers during a "tiffin meeting" held at Kailash Math here, he said, "We all have been witness to the changing picture of India in the last nine years. Earlier, anger, resentment and mistrust prevailed among people towards the government. Every day, a new corruption case used to come to the fore and big agitations used to take place while internal and external security was under threat."

"But, in the last nine years, we have seen a changing India and the progress it has made. The borders of the country are completely secure. PM Modi's recent foreign visit gave a feel of India's growing power. You all have seen how India's prestige has improved all over the world," Adityanath said.

"The BJP is working for the upliftment of India and the welfare of humanity on a global stage. The country is now the fifth largest economy of the world and in the next two to three years, it is going to become the third largest economy," he said.

Kashmir, which was once troubled by terrorism, has now moved on the path of peace. The northeastern states, where militancy was at its peak earlier, are now marching on the path of progress with new confidence under BJP governments there, Adityanath said. "Earlier, 120 districts were in the grip of Naxalism. But now, their activities are restricted to hardly three to four districts."

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recognised as a global leader and since he represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, the holy city has been at the centre of attraction for the world.

"Kashi is 'avinaashi' (indestructible). PM Modi has given Kashi prestige and identity. Uttar Pradesh has risen above the Bimaru state category under the guidance of the prime minister and has become a standard of development, security and good governance. The day is not far when the state will be the growth engine of India," Adityanath said.

The "tiffin meeting" is part of the BJP's mega public outreach programme with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.