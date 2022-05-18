Perarivalan's release victory for 'state autonomy': Stalin

The Supreme Court releasing A G Perarivalan was a “victory for state autonomy and federalism” in the country as the verdict concluded that Governors have no powers to interfere in the “policy decisions” of the state governments, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

After releasing a four-page statement in which he spoke in detail about the ramifications of the judgment, Stalin told reporters during an interaction that the state government, after going through the judgment and consulting lawyers, will take steps with regard to the release of six other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Stalin, who is locked in an intense battle with Governor R N Ravi on several issues, said the counsel representing the Tamil Nadu government said the state administration had every right to release Perarivalan and the Governor had to just give his consent.

The government argued that the Governor should have decided on the state cabinet’s recommendation in 2018 to release the seven convicts under Article 161 but he “erred” by forwarding it to the President.

“The judges have said the courts will intervene when the Governor does not function. They have also said that the Union Government need not be consulted on this issue. With this, it has been established further that Governors do not have powers to interfere in policy matters beyond powers vested with them,” Stalin added.

The judgement is a “victory for state autonomy and federalism”, courtesy Tamil Nadu government, the Chief Minister said. He also said the DMK has been pushing for the release of the seven convicts, while in Opposition and after assuming power, under Article 161.

“The Supreme Court has released Perarivalan who has spent 32 years in jail. This verdict should find place in justice-law-political- administrative history of the country," he added.

On the release of the remaining six convicts in the case, Stalin said the government will take steps for their release after going through the judgment of the apex court.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, whose cabinet made the recommendation for the release of the seven convicts in 2018, said the entire credit should go to the “farsightedness” of his late boss J Jayalalithaa who decided to release all seven convicts in 2014. But their release was put on hold by the Supreme Court.

“The decision taken by Amma (Jayalalithaa) in 2014 and the brave step taken by the AIADMK government in 2018 laid the foundation for today’s verdict. The entire credit goes to the AIADMK,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a joint statement.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai said the party accepts the Supreme Court verdict on Perarivalan. “We hope the Supreme Court will not allow any compromise on our unity and security,” he added.