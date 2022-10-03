Permission denied to Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha to visit Pakistan

A classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right is doing has put RJD MP Manoj K Jha in a spot of bother. While the MHA has allowed the Rajya Sabha MP to accept an invitation to deliver a lecture in Pakistan, the MEA has denied him permission to visit the neighbouring country.

Jha had received a joint invitation from Asma Jahangir Foundation, AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan last month to deliver a lecture during the '4th Asma Jahangir Conference – Crisis of Constitutionalism in South Asia' scheduled on October 22 and 23.

Late Asma Jahangir is a well-known anti-establishment figure who fought for human rights in Pakistan.

The Rajya Sabha MP was to speak on 'The Role of Political Parties in Upholding Democratic Rights' at the conference and applied to the MHA and MEA on September 22.

MPs are required to seek political clearance from the MEA and clearance under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to accept foreign hospitality from the MHA.

On September 30, he received the intimation from the MEA, saying his proposal was examined and "clearance from political angle is declined".

However, on Monday, Jha received a nod from the MHA saying the official was directed to "approval of the competent authority" to accept foreign hospitality as per his application under Section 6 of FCRA.

"It is unfortunate that the permission is denied. Asma Jahangir is a person who fought for the rights of minorities in Pakistan for her entire life. I was expected to speak on the role of parties in upholding democratic rights," he told DH.

In their invitation, the organisers said that the purpose of the conference is to promote principles of democracy, rule of law and discuss the ongoing situation in areas under conflict and its global and regional impact.

"We will discuss strengthening democratic institutions; freedom of expression and the right to dissent; role of judiciary in protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and fundamental rights of all citizens and freedom of religion and belief in the context of shrinking tolerance for diversity," the invitation to Jha read.

Given your incredible work as a politician and member of Rajya Sabha, we would be honoured to have you as a guest speaker, as your commitment to human rights will be an invaluable addition to the theme of our conference this year," it said.