PETA seeks animal welfare policies in poll manifestos

PETA seeks animal welfare policy proposals in Congress, BJP election manifestos

It also pointed out that The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is more than 60 years old and is in 'need of urgent updates'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Animal welfare group PETA has written to the presidents of the BJP and the Congress, urging them to include animal welfare-related policies in their respective election manifestos for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the letters, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) India chapter has urged the parties to include policies and legislation on providing better protection to animals and harsher penalties for those who commit acts of cruelty against them.

Read | PETA, IMA seek prohibition of all forms of 'manjha'

The letters include requests to phase out the use of animals in experiments in favour of state-of-the-art research methods and prohibit the use of elephants in performances, among others.

"It is of utmost importance that the welfare of all living beings is given due consideration and protection. Currently, a person who commits cruelty to an animal can get away with just a Rs 10 fine," said Khushboo Gupta, PETA India's director of advocacy projects.

It also pointed out that The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is more than 60 years old and is in "need of urgent updates to adequately protect animals".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PETA
Congress
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train

US hate crimes rose 12% in 2021, FBI finds

US hate crimes rose 12% in 2021, FBI finds

All eyes on US Fed interest rate call amid SVB collapse

All eyes on US Fed interest rate call amid SVB collapse

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

 