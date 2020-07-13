Petition seeks CBI probe into 'suicide' of PSU employee

Petition seeks CBI probe into alleged suicide of PSU employee; Supreme Court issues notice to Telangana govt

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 16:58 ist
Credit: PTI/File photo

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Telangana Government on a plea by mother of a woman finance officer, for CBI enquiry into the death of her daughter, who had committed suicide allegedly due to repeated sexual harassment at her workplace at BHEL Hyderabad office.

A bench presided over by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued notice to  the state government and others in the matter.

Advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, appearing for petitioner Rajkumari Chouskey said her daughter was a bright, young and intelligent finance professional, having other qualifications.

She had joined BHEL in 2009, at a young age of 23 Years and served BHEL till her last breath i.e. till October 17, 2019.

"The suicide note of the deceased and her last telephonic conversation with her sister, categorically established that her own supervisor and office colleagues subjected her to extreme level of sexual, physical and mental harassment and attempted to rape her, due to which she was forced to commit suicide," the petition claimed.

The Telangana police, however, had illegally given clean chit to the accused persons, in their latest report of June 02, 2020, filed before the National Commission of Women (NCW), the petition claimed and sought a CBI enquiry into the entire case to unravel the truth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Telangana
Suicide
CBI

What's Brewing

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 