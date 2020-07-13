Petition seeks CBI probe into alleged suicide of PSU employee; Supreme Court issues notice to Telangana govt

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Telangana Government on a plea by mother of a woman finance officer, for CBI enquiry into the death of her daughter, who had committed suicide allegedly due to repeated sexual harassment at her workplace at BHEL Hyderabad office.

A bench presided over by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued notice to the state government and others in the matter.

Advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, appearing for petitioner Rajkumari Chouskey said her daughter was a bright, young and intelligent finance professional, having other qualifications.

She had joined BHEL in 2009, at a young age of 23 Years and served BHEL till her last breath i.e. till October 17, 2019.

"The suicide note of the deceased and her last telephonic conversation with her sister, categorically established that her own supervisor and office colleagues subjected her to extreme level of sexual, physical and mental harassment and attempted to rape her, due to which she was forced to commit suicide," the petition claimed.

The Telangana police, however, had illegally given clean chit to the accused persons, in their latest report of June 02, 2020, filed before the National Commission of Women (NCW), the petition claimed and sought a CBI enquiry into the entire case to unravel the truth.