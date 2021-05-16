Petrol, diesel prices at record highs, increased for the ninth time in May

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Sunday for the ninth time this month, propelling them to record highs.

In Delhi, the petrol price increased by 24 paise from Rs 92.34 a litre on Friday to Rs 92.58 per litre. Diesel price increased in the national capital by 27 paise to Rs 83.22 per litre.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for Rs 98.88, an increment of 23 paise from Friday's price, and diesel is priced at Rs 90.40 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata are Rs 92.67 per litre and Rs 86.06 per litre respectively, while in Bengaluru, the prices are Rs 95.33 per litre and Rs 87.92 per litre respectively.

On the international front, widespread gasoline shortages along the US East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the operator of the nation's biggest fuel pipeline said it was back to delivering "millions of gallons per hour" following last week's cyberattack.

Oil companies, who have in recent months resorted to unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15.

No sooner did voting end in 4 states and one UT, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

