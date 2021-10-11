Petrol, diesel prices burn a hole in the pocket as rates hiked again

Fuel prices burn a hole in pocket as rates hiked again

The relentless fuel price hike has also pushed petrol above the Rs 100 mark in all but one state capital, Ranchi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 07:41 ist
Fuel prices are at record highs after relentless hikes for a week. Credit: AFP Photo

Petrol and diesel prices continue to burn a hole in the pocket of the common man as rates were increased for the seventh day in a row on the back of rising international fuel prices on Monday.

Petrol price rose by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel was hiked by 35 paise to cost Rs 93.17 per litre to the consumer.

Similarly, Mumbai saw a hike of 29 paise in petrol price, to touch Rs 110.41 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 101.03 per litre, after a hike of 37 paise.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 108.08 a litre and diesel Rs 98.89 a litre. Chennai saw petrol price rising to Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.59 a litre on Monday.

Today's hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

The relentless fuel price hike has also pushed petrol above the Rs 100 mark in all but one state capital, with Dehradun, Chandigarh and Gwahati joining that list. Ranchi is the only state capital with petrol less than that mark.

The rise in fuel prices is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over $82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day.

