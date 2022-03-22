Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 4 months: Check rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a 4-month hiatus: Check fuel rates

Petrol now costs Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel is Rs 87.47 per litre

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 22 2022, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 07:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Tuesday raised petrol and diesel prices by over 80 paise a litre after keeping the fuel rates unchanged for 137 days.

Petrol now costs Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is Rs 87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 110.78, while diesel is Rs 94.94 per litre.

Also Read — ATF prices hiked again: What it means for you

This is the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021, even as international crude oil prices shot up over 25 per cent during this period.

Last week, the government raised the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 18 per cent, sending the cost of aircraft fuel to record highs. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

