Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates.
Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel. Oil companies are now recouping the losses.
According to CRISIL Research, a hike of Rs 15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up
Critics question Zomato’s 10-minute delivery service
Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault
Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban
Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel
Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report
Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion
To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis