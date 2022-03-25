Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Common man feels the rate pinch

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to burn a hole in common man's pocket as the rates were hiked for the third time in four days.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.81 per litre, while diesel is Rs 89.07 per litre after a hike of 80 paise.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel now cost Rs 112.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 96.70 (up by 85 paise) per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 103.67 and diesel is Rs 93.71 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is 91.42 (increased by 80 paise).

After a 137-day hiatus, the fuel rates have been hiked by a total of Rs 2.4 per litre.

