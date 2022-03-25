Fuel price hiked again: Common man feels the rate pinch

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Common man feels the rate pinch

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.81 per litre, while diesel is Rs 89.07 per litre after a hike of 80 paise

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2022, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 07:49 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to burn a hole in common man's pocket as the rates were hiked for the third time in four days.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.81 per litre, while diesel is Rs 89.07 per litre after a hike of 80 paise. 

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel now cost Rs 112.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 96.70 (up by 85 paise) per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 103.67 and diesel is Rs 93.71 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is 91.42 (increased by 80 paise). 

After a 137-day hiatus, the fuel rates have been hiked by a total of Rs 2.4 per litre. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

fuel price hike
Petrol
diesel
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: State farmers shield mangoes

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

In Pics| Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for Chennai Super Kings

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 