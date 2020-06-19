Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th straight day

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 19 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 08:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 13th straight day on Thursday after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.  

In Delhi, petrol will cost 56 paise more per litre at Rs 78.37, while diesel will be costlier by 63 paise at Rs 77.06 per litre. 

Also read — Govt hiking oil prices as people suffer

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost 58 paise more per litre, while diesel will be costlier by 60 paise more per litre. After today's hike, Bengalureans will have to shell out Rs 80.91 per litre for petrol and Rs 73.28 per litre for diesel. 

Read: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi opposing petrol, diesel prices hike

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

 

 

