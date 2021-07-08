Petrol, diesel prices rise for second straight day: Check rates

Fuel prices were hiked for the second straight day and the fifth time this month, with the cost of petrol well above Rs 100 per litre in all major cities, according to a price notification from Indian Oil Corporation.

In Delhi, petrol witnessed a hike of 35 paise to Rs 100.56 per litre, while diesel was up by 9 paise to Rs 89.62 per litre.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now costs 34 paise more at Rs 106.59 per litre. Diesel in financial capital has been hiked 9 paise to Rs 97.18 per litre.

The price of petrol in Bengaluru has seen a hike of 37 paise to Rs 103.93, while diesel has seen a hike of 10 paise to Rs 94.99.

People in Chennai will have to pay 31 paise more for a lite of petrol, which costs Rs 101.37. Diesel will cost them 9 paise more at Rs 94.06.

Among the metros, Kolkata has seen the sharpest hike, with petrol now 39 paise more at Rs 100.62 and diesel now 15 paise more at Rs 100.65 per litre.