Petrol, diesel, prices rise yet again; 21st consecutive day of hikes

Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Saturday, marking the 21st straight increase in the prices of fuels after an 82-day hiatus in the wake of Covid-19.

In Delhi, petrol price rose by 25 paise per litre, while diesel was up 21 paise per litre. Diesel is now at a record high in Delhi, while prices of both fuels have now crossed the Rs 80-mark in the UT.

Petrol will now cost Rs 80.38 a litre and diesel Rs 80.40 per litre in the national capital.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, people will now pay Rs 82.99 for a litre for petrol and Rs 76.45 for each litre of diesel.

Rates of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT.

While the price for diesel has been hiked for the 21st straight day, the price for petrol rose for the 19th time in less than three weeks. The cumulative increase in the price of fuels since oil marketing companies started raising the prices since June 7 now totals to Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11 for diesel.