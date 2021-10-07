Petrol, diesel rates hiked for third day straight: Check prices

Fuel prices touched record highs across India after being increased for a third straight day on Thursday, with petrol costing Rs 103.24 per litre in Delhi and diesel costing Rs 91.77 per litre, up 30 and 35 paise, respectively.

The eighth increase in fuel rates since the ending of a nearly three-week hiatus has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 a litre in most major cities of the country. International oil prices rally also contributed to this spike.

Petrol in Mumbai was hiked by 29 paise to reach Rs 109.25 a litre and diesel prices shot up by 38 paise to reach Rs 99.55 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.94 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.88 per litre, after a spike of 29 paise and 35 paise, respectively. In Chennai, petrol price is at Rs 100.75 a litre, up 26 paise and diesel is at Rs 95.26 per litre, up 33 paise.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

State-owned fuel retailers have in the past few days resorted to modest increases to align domestic rates with cost. But with international benchmark Brent crude soaring to $82.92 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

Sources said oil companies had kept increases to a modest level in anticipation of correction in crude oil and petroleum product prices in the international market.

(With PTI inputs)

