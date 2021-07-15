Petrol reaches Rs 101.5 per litre in Delhi: Check rates in your city

Petrol at Rs 101.5/L in Delhi: Check city-wise rates

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 15 2021, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 07:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The months-long surge in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country continued on Thursday amid protests in various states.

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital while the price of diesel was up 15 paise, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol, diesel rates in major cities have also neared the Rs 100-a-litre-mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.54 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel in the financial capital costs Rs 97.45. 

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.74 per litre, and diesel rose to Rs 93.02 per litre. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 104.94 and diesel at Rs 95.26 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

