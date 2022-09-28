'PFI, CFI workers involved in violent protests against CAA,' says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that leaders and members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were found involved in the violence that took place during the anti-CAA agitations as well as the eviction drive in Assam.

"PFI and CFI's role was detected during the violence during the agitation against CAA and the eviction drive carried out at Gorukhuti in Darrang district. We want to thank the Centre for declaring the PFI and its affiliated organisations as unlawfull. This is a bold and timely decision," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati, hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning the organisations. The groups were accused of having links with ISIS and Jamaatul Bangladesh (JMB).

Sarma was among the first BJP Chief Ministers, who demanded that the PFI and its affiliated organisations should be banned due to their alleged links with terror organisations and for inciting communal tension in Assam and other states.

"I have already issued the order for arresting all members of the PFI and other banned organisations. Operation have already been initiated for sealing of all offices of such organisations," Sarma further said.

Assam police have arrested at least 36 leaders and members of PFI since September 22 for their alleged role in inciting communal violence by criticising the government policies and decisions including the CAA, NRC, eviction of Muslim families illegally living in government land and others.

Two people died in police firing during an eviction drive carried out by Darrang district administration in September last year at Gorukhuti to evict the Muslim villagers occupying government land.

