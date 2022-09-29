PFI's Twitter account withheld in India following ban

The official Twitter account of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been withheld in India after the Centre on Thursday declared the Islamic organisation and its associates as "unlawful" and banned it for five years.

Twitter said that the account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand".

The ban, which was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the gazette, came following multi-agency raids in around 15 states, including Karnataka and Kerala, led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that led to the arrest or detention of over 350 PFI leaders and activists on September 22 and 27. The MHA said in the notification that the ban was recommended by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat governments.

Along with the PFI, its affiliates Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab India, Kerala were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.