Pfizer names Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director

Pfizer names Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director

Nevatia has worked with companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 21:01 ist
Credit; AFP Photo

Drug maker Pfizer Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director for a period of five years with effect from April 3, 2023.

Nevatia succeeds S Sridhar who announced his early retirement in August 2022. Sridhar will be stepping down as managing director with close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

Nevatia has worked with companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation.

Pfizer Emerging Markets Global President Nick Lagunowich said India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally.

"It is a place where we aspire to bring many more breakthrough therapies and health solutions to patients across the economic segments. We are thrilled to welcome Meenakshi who comes at an important time when we are poised to scale up our contribution to the Indian healthcare industry," he noted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Pfizer

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 