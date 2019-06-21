PG seats: SC refuses to extend counselling deadline

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by deemed universities to grant them time beyond the deadline of May 31 to fill up 603 vacant seats in Post Graduate medical and dental courses.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant did not find any merit in the petition filed by the Education Promotion Society of India, a registered group of 1354 educational institutions, for extension of counselling date for stray vacancy round to fill seats, which remained vacant in Post Graduate medical and dental courses.

The Union government had on Thursday opposed before the court the plea, saying it would set a bad precedent. It would also dilute the object of having cut-off dates for admission and would affect all states, the government said.

The top court had then said these seats remained vacant, as students perhaps did not come forward.

“We can do it (extension of time beyond the deadline of May 31), but the question is should we do it? The Supreme Court's power has to be exercised in a manner which does not make the previous orders nugatory,” the court had orally observed.

The court had then reserved its judgement on the petition.

“You are dealing with the lives of people. We are also conscious you have made a huge investment. We don't want to open it in such a manner that you can admit any student,” the court said, as senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the petitioner, had contended all admissions would be made through merit list of NEET PG only, it can be done within a reasonable time of one week.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Directorate General of Health Services, had maintained that the sacrosanct nature of the counselling dates has to be maintained. “It is a dangerous plea, once it is allowed, the sanctity is gone,” he said.

The government, in its response, said the last date for admission for PG medical and dental courses for the academic session 2019-20 was May 31 as per the schedule approved by the apex court in its order on January 18, 2016, in the Ashish Ranjan case.

There were a total of 4561 PG seats in the academic session 2019-20. After completion of the stray vacancy round by concerned deemed universities, as many as 31 clinical and 572 non-clinical seats were lying vacant.

Among the institutions, the petitioner pointed out 11% seats in Kaher's J N Medical College, Belagavi and 28% in K S Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore were available for filling up.