Phones without Aarogya Setu to invite penalty

A version of Aarogya Setu will soon be available to 10 crore users of JioPhone, and testing of the solution is currently underway, a senior government official said.

Read More:

Not having the 'Aarogya Setu' app on smartphones while out in a public place in Noida or Greater Noida will be considered a violation of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and attract punishment, according to new guidelines issued by the police.

Read More

Indian Railways has issued a set of guidelines for its zones for running Shramik special trains to ferry stranded people and this also includes passengers being advised to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Read More