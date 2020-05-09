PIL filed in SC for India to seek compensation from China in ICJ for COVID-19

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union government to approach the International Court of Justice to seek 600 billion US dollars from China for creating a "biological warfare weapon to kill mass population" in India.

The petition filed by Madurai resident K K Ramesh pointed out that many countries and its leaders have openly expressed their view that China created a biological weapon of COVID-19, which was not originated from animals. America's president also said that he did have evidence of COVID-19 pandemic was created in a biological lab in China, it claimed.

The petition filed by advocate C R Jaya Sukin contended that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been used for China’s illegal biological warfare weapon program.

The petition claimed, "The People's Republic of China had deliberately created biological weapon COVID-19 against India and leaked it to every public place that killed Indian people and destroyed India's economy."

It contended that coronavirus is an extremely dangerous disease. It was designed to mutate from person to person. Many people got killed, a lot of people were admitted to hospital for treatment, and crores of people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The petitioner said the International Court of Justice has been constituted for hearing the disputes between the States. Common citizens cannot file a petition over there, so the petitioner filed the plea as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).