PIL filed in SC for norms on nominations to Maharashtra Legislative Council to avoid political intervention

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for issuing specific directions to prepare norms for nominations of Maharashtra Legislative council by the Governor in discretion from specified fields to avoid party in power to make recommendations for it.

A Latur-based Head Master, Dr Jagannath Shamrao Patil contended that due to lack of specific norms or criteria, several eligible and deserving people are deprived from consideration of names for the purpose of their nominations as members of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The petitioner sought a direction to defer the nominations till the specific norms or the criteria are framed and approved by the office of the Governor. In the alternative, it may be directed to make such nominations under sole discretion of the Governor without any influence of the recommendation of the minister of councils of Maharashtra government.

At present, there are 12 vacancies, which are to be filled by the Governor in its discretion in consonance with Article 171 of the Constitution.

Clause 5 of the Article 171 of the Constitution has given mandate to the Governor that the nomination shall consist of "persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service".

The petitioner said his limited grievance was that no norms have yet been framed or finalised for the purpose of making the nominations from five prescribed categories.

"Thus, the political parties, who are in governance, are taking the undue advantage of this loophole and are making the recommendations of the names of the persons who are not from the prescribed category but who are either powerful in politics or to whom the political parties want to make powerful by way of such nomination," the plea filed on behalf of advocate R R Deshpande and Associates stated.

The petitioner said Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, may be directed not to intervene in the process of nomination so as to avoid the practice of nomination under political considerations.