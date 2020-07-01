PIL filed in SC for termination of MoU with China, Chinese companies

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to terminate all memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China and Chinese companies for trade and business, amid escalating tensions at the border which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Petitioner Supriya Pandita, an advocate from Jammu, also sought a direction to the Centre to make public its trade policies with the government of China.

The petitioner cited an MoU signed between Chinese and Adani Group of Companies for setting up manufacturing units at Mudra.

She said such MoU for trade and business was not only arbitrary and against the will and sentiments of the people of India, but it also went against the Prime Minister's own policy of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Though Union government banned 59 mobile applications from China in a welcome step, allowing a few select business houses to enter into MoU with China and its companies was discriminatory, the plea said.

"It is a need of time to implement a uniform trade policy vis-vis government of China because security threat and national security policy can not be selectively applied favouring some entity and discriminating others," the plea contended.