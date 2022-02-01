PIL filed in SC to control religious conversions through deceit, fraud or lure

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the Centre and States to control fraudulent religious conversion and those carried out by intimidation, threat, deceit, and through gifts and monetary benefits.

Citing alleged suicide by a 17-year-old girl, Lavanya on January 19, in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed the plea, claiming the Centre and States have failed to control the menace of deceitful religious conversion, though it is their duty under Articles 14, 21, 25 of the Constitution.

"Lavanya’s untimely demise is a wake-up call. It reminds people of evangelists’ imperialistic goals. Indeed, it reminds people of how an elaborate plan has been used to uproot Hinduism-Secularism. In fact, many more Lavanyas have been compelled to take such drastic measures as a result of such coercive-persuasive tactics," the plea contended.

The Madras High Court had already ordered a CBI probe into the death of the girl.

The plea said Article 25 protects the right of all persons to enjoy the freedom of conscience, necessarily implying, freedom without intimidation, threat, undue coercion or misguided material lure.

"The content of constitutionally guaranteed freedom loses its essence and Article 25 is denuded of its content when the State fails to adopt and implement sufficient measures to ensure that unlawful, coercive and forceful conversions are prohibited," it said.

The ignominy of having to lose one’s freedom of conscience on illicit lures of material benefits is the ultimate exploitation which the Constitution surely does not envisage protected under Article 25, it added.

The petitioner also claimed the situation is alarming as many individuals and organisations are carrying mass conversions of SC-STs in rural areas for the last two decades.

