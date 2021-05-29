PIL filed in SC to stop dumping of bodies on river beds

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 20:32 ist
Bodies of the deceased buried under the sand during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, near the banks of Ganga river, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI File Photo

Concerned over reports of corpses floating in river Ganga during the Covid-19 pandemic, a lawyer has approached the Supreme Court with a PIL for a direction to stop the practice and form a three-tier panel at central, state and local level to ensure disposal of bodies with dignity.

The plea filed by advocate Vineet Jindal also sought direction to authorities to remove dead bodies, and restore the ecology of all river beds.

The plea said bodies found floating in Ganga rivers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh affected fundamental rights to health and life, which also includes the right to die with dignity, of Covid-19 victims.

Read | 'Uttar Pradesh govt was aware of dumping of corpses in river'

The petition filed through advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary sought a declaration that Ganga river bed is an ecologically sensitive area and hence needs to be protected and preserved.

It also sought a direction to authorities to make available pure and safe drinking water to the people living near the banks of rivers so that they do not drink and use the contaminated river water helplessly.

The plea further sought direction to the authorities to conduct door-to-door Covid-19 tests or to organise medical camps for vaccination in such areas where the dead bodies were found along the river banks, so that the infection may not spread to others from such places.

It also asked to court to ensure action against such persons or officials who charged a huge amount of money in the name of performing last rites.

Supreme Court
Ganga
Covid-19
Coronavirus

