PIL filed in SC to stop physical rallies in poll-bound states

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to issue guidelines to all the political parties against holding physical election rallies in five States to face Assembly elections within months, in view of the recent Covid-19 and Omicron surge.

The plea filed by advocate Chandan Kumar Singh contended the Election Commission was just playing the role of mute spectator and was doing nothing on rising Covid and Omicron cases due to political rallies, while FIRs were being lodged against poor people for not following Covid-19 guidelines.

It pointed out several political rallies and functions are being organised, attended by lakhs of people without observing Covid appropriate behaviour.

In the morning, political leaders are chairing high-level meetings on how to tackle the current Covid and Omicron variant surge situation but on the same day, they address rallies without safety protocols, it pointed out.

“If such election rallies are not stopped forthwith, the whole country has to suffer the consequence,” the plea claimed.

States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are set to face Assembly elections in a couple of months.

